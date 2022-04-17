Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arko by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

