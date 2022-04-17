Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after buying an additional 300,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

