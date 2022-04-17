Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 414,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $252.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

