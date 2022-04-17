Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rises By 58.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

