Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rises By 58.3%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
