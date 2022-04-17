ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 311,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

