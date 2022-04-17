Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ASRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.54. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

