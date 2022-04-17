Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ASRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.54. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
