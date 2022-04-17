Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alfi during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alfi during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alfi during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alfi during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alfi alerts:

Shares of Alfi stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Alfi has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.