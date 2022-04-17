Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of ALKT opened at $12.01 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.