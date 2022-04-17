Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ASPU opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

