Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.