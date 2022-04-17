Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $261.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.53. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $246.15 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.