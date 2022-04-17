Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,210.53.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.