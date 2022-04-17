Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
