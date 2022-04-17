Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algoma Steel Group (ASTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.