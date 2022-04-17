Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

