Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYRN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

BYRN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

