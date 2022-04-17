1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

