Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

