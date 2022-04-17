ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASX stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

