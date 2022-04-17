Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

