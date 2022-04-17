Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

