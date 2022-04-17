Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Buy

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

