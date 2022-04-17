Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) to “Hold”

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

DMTK stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

