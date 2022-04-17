First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

