Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

