Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.