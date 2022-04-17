DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in DaVita by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DaVita by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

