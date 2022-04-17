CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

CASI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

