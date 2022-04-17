Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Athenex has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Athenex by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 94,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

