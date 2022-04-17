Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

