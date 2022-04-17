Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Sell

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €76.00 ($82.61) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Basf stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.