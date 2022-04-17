GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

