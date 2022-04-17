Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,937,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

