California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,577 shares of company stock valued at $63,675,384. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after purchasing an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

