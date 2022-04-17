ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

