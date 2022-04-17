Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to Hold

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

