Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Shares Down 5.2%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 67.38 and last traded at 67.38. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at 71.09.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 75.18.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.