Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 24,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 25,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Montage Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.