Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

