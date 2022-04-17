Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRFC)
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
