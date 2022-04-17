Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

