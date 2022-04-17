C3.ai (TSX:AI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (TSX:AI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.87. 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$13.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

About C3.ai (TSX:AI)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.