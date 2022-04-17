W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Shares Down 1.4%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 40,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.20).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £626.91 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.87.

W.A.G payment solutions plc provides payment solutions in Europe and internationally. Its payment solutions comprise energy payments through pre-pay or post-pay fuel cards and toll payments for fleets of professional transport and forwarding companies. The company also provides mobility solutions, such as tax refund, telematics, smart navigation apps, and other adjacent services.

