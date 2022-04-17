Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $13.06. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 480,966 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

