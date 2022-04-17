Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.71 and traded as high as $23.21. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 17,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.