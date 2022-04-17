JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $58.94. 75 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Get JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.