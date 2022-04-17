DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Trading Up 0.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

