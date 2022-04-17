Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.27. Intevac shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 23,508 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intevac by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

