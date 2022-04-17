iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.07. 567,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,031,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.