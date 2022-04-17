VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 21,745 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.24.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30.
