Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Up 1.1%

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.52). Approximately 18,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 118,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.48).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of £782.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36.

In related news, insider Charles James John Lewinton purchased 2,200 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,994 ($6,507.69).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

