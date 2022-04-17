Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

